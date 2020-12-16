Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish authorities investigate Tuesday night homicide in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - Local authorities are investigating a Donaldsonville shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday (Dec. 15) night.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO), around 11 p.m. deputies were dispatched to St. Vincent Street at Sixth Street in response to reports of shots having been fired.
When deputies arrived, they found located a deceased victim who they identified as 24-year-old Rhyeme Stevenson; authorities say Stevenson's body was discovered in the 700 block of Sixth Street.
At this time, no suspect information is available, officials say.
Anyone with information related to Stevenson's death is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.
The public can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). But to be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
