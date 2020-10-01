Ascension Parish authorities investigate deadly shooting of 18-year-old girl in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - According to authorities in Ascension Parish, a Wednesday night shooting in Donaldsonville led to the death of a teenager.

Deputies say the deadly shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Anthony Drive, and left an 18-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was airlifted to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Deputies say the case is still under investigation, and more information may be available later.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.