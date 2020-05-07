Ascension Parish announces plans to reopen parks May 11

Photo: Ascension Parish Recreation Department

GONZALES - Ascension Parish officials say parks will reopen to activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines starting Monday, days before the governor's stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Both the Ascension Parish and Gonzales recreation departments outlined plans Thursday that include a soft reopening of parks on May 11. That means they are open to activities like walking, fishing and disc golf.

Tennis and basketball courts will reopen at all parks parishwide June 1, but team play will not be allowed. Courts may be used strictly for group practices starting June 15.

Facility rentals will also be open starting after June 15.