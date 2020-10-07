Ascension Parish activates pumps ahead of Hurricane Delta

ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday morning, Ascension Parish officials are activating area pumps and urging locals to be on alert as the impact from Hurricane Delta may cause flash flooding.

“I have placed my staff on alert, and we are monitoring all Parish waterways,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “The Marvin Braud and Sorrento pumping stations will be activated as soon as it is feasible.”

Cointment also noted that there is potential for flash flooding and urges residents in flood prone areas to take precautions.

“I recommend all residents sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System by calling the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200,” said Cointment. “Weather and situation updates will be regularly posted on the Parish and OHSEP Facebook pages.”

Residents are asked to check for any debris in their yards and drainage ditches, and remove it if possible. Officials say loose items should be tied down or stowed away.

Because of all of the storm activity this summer, thousands of pre-filled sandbags were given away and Parish crews have not had much time to fill very many bags, but some have been made available, in addition to loose sand and bags.

So, residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels when visiting the Ascension Parish sandbag locations listed here.

“Do not take this storm lightly,” said President Cointment. “If you or someone in your family have special needs, make sure someone knows who and where you are. Once an emergency happens, first responders may not be able to get to everyone right away.”