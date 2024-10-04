Ascension Parish accepting hazardous household materials for disposal at Lamar Dixon

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish government is hosting a collection on Saturday at Lamar Dixon Expo Center for Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, will see parish officials collect a variety of hazardous household materials that are often hard to dispose of.

Included on the parish's list of accepted materials are:

- Tires

- Car, golf cart and household batteries

- Electronic equipment

- Fluorescent bulbs

- Oil, gasoline and antifreeze

- Printer ink and toner cartidges

- Latex and oil-based paints

- Old medications (pills and patches only)

- Small quantities of scrap metal

- Televisions

- Appliances

- Telephones, cameras, game systems and other computer accessories