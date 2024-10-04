77°
Ascension Parish accepting hazardous household materials for disposal at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES — The Ascension Parish government is hosting a collection on Saturday at Lamar Dixon Expo Center for Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, will see parish officials collect a variety of hazardous household materials that are often hard to dispose of.
Included on the parish's list of accepted materials are:
- Tires
- Car, golf cart and household batteries
- Electronic equipment
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Oil, gasoline and antifreeze
- Printer ink and toner cartidges
- Latex and oil-based paints
- Old medications (pills and patches only)
- Small quantities of scrap metal
- Televisions
- Appliances
- Telephones, cameras, game systems and other computer accessories
