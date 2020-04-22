77°
Ascension opening new self-swabbing coronavirus testing site next week
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish announced it is opening a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center next week.
Parish President Clint Cointment's office says the self-swabbing drive-thru site will be open next Tuesday at Donaldsonville Primary School. Testing will be available to anyone 18 or older with proof of Louisiana residency.
Those getting a test will administer it themselves and will not be allowed to exit their vehicles. No vehicle with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site.
A doctor's note will not be required to receive a test.
The center will be open April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will open a day early, April 27, exclusively to medical first responders and health providers.
