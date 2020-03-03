69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension: Officials to detail proposed property tax during Tuesday night public forum

41 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 March 03, 2020 6:12 AM March 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials are hoping to increase the amount of money available for school improvement/construction projects in Ascension Parish. 

The funds would come from a proposed property tax that voters will have the option of supporting this Spring. 

If voters okay the proposal, the existing property tax of 15.8 mill would see a twenty year extension, which would eventually provide the Ascension Parish School System with over $100 million. 

This money would support the construction of the New Prairieville High School as well as a makeover for East Ascension, and the installation of artificial turf for all four schools in the parish. 

Residents will have a chance to hear a detailed account of the school system's past construction projects on Tuesday (March 3) night at 6:30 p.m., as officials offer a thorough explanation of the proposed property tax and its ramifications.

Early voting for the Spring election begins April 25 and continues until May 2. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days