Ascension officials search for man wanted on attempted murder charges

ASCENSION PARISH - As of Monday, November 2, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is actively searching for a man wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the wanted man is named Michael Leblanc and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the APSO's anonymous tip line or to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.