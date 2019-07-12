Ascension officials opening Lamar Dixon Expo Center as storm shelter

Photo: Lamar Dixon Expo Center

GONZALES - Ascension Parish officials announced Friday the Lamar Dixon Expo Center will be opened as a shelter for the duration of Tropical Storm Barry.

Officials made the announcement Friday during a press conference on the parish's storm preparations. It will be open starting at 8 p.m..

They ARE going to open the Lamar Dixon Expo Center as a shelter tonight at 8 pm for Ascension Parish residents. Bring your own blankets and pillows. — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 12, 2019

The sheriff's office will be providing security at the shelter.

Additionally, officials are asking residents to stay off the roads after 1 a.m., though no actual curfew is in place.