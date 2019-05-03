81°
Ascension officials meeting to discuss proposed changes to parish floodplain ordinance
GONZALES - Parish officials will hold a public meeting to discuss potential changes to the Ascension floodplain ordinance.
The list of proposed changes for those living in designated floodplains includes a change to the minimum floor elevation for homes and limiting fills to three feet in both 100-year and 500-year floodplains.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex.
The full ordinance can be read here.
