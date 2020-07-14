Ascension officials, business leaders discuss reopening economy under new Phase 2 mandates

ASCENSION- Parish officials virtually joined local business leaders on a video call to discuss reopening the economy Tuesday.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says he fears with the new COVID-19 restrictions in place, economic recovery for businesses could be more difficult.

"We just would like to get back to some normalcy to where we can have our businesses operating and not fear of going into bankruptcies because we're barely holding on with all these new restrictions," Cointment said.

Barker Dirmann, the CEO at the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, says there are some federal resources available and they will walk owners through those steps by being an information and resource hub.

"If they ever needed the chamber it's now. That's why we try to be everything that we can be for them. We reached out to all of our chamber members directly. We're here for them."

Local business owner Melissa Bourgeois says keeping up with these uncertain times is not easy.

"We're just going to take it day by day and get back to our community, get back to our employees and ask the good lord to be with us," Bourgeois said.

BRAC says its data shows that Ascension Parish has the strongest recovery progress in the metro region.