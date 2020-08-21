85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension officials activating pumping station Sunday ahead of potential storms next week

3 hours 41 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 August 21, 2020 10:56 AM August 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Ascensionparish.net

SORRENTO - Ascension Parish will be activating a pumping station this weekend as the gulf coast braces for the potential impact of two tropical systems.

Parish President Clint Cointment says the Marvin Braud Pumping Station will be activated around 7 p.m. Sunday. The station will begin drawing down parish waterways later that evening.

Parish officials said the preparations are based on current forecasts and will be adjusted based on future updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days