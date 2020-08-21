Ascension officials activating pumping station Sunday ahead of potential storms next week

Photo: Ascensionparish.net

SORRENTO - Ascension Parish will be activating a pumping station this weekend as the gulf coast braces for the potential impact of two tropical systems.

Parish President Clint Cointment says the Marvin Braud Pumping Station will be activated around 7 p.m. Sunday. The station will begin drawing down parish waterways later that evening.

Parish officials said the preparations are based on current forecasts and will be adjusted based on future updates.