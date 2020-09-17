86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension, Livingston waterways reopening Friday

1 hour 50 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 3:19 PM September 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston Parish will reopen on Friday, Sept. 18.

Officials announced the reopening Thursday afternoon, stating both parishes would reopen waterways at 6 a.m.

The waterways were closed due to high water from Hurricane Sally's storm surge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days