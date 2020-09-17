86°
Ascension, Livingston waterways reopening Friday
Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston Parish will reopen on Friday, Sept. 18.
Officials announced the reopening Thursday afternoon, stating both parishes would reopen waterways at 6 a.m.
The waterways were closed due to high water from Hurricane Sally's storm surge.
