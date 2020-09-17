87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ascension, Livingston waterways reopening Friday

56 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 3:19 PM September 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston Parish will reopen on Friday, Sept. 18.

Officials announced the reopening Thursday afternoon, stating both parishes would reopen waterways at 6 a.m.

The waterways were closed due to high water from Hurricane Sally's storm surge.

