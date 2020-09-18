74°
Officials closing Ascension, Livingston waterways due to Hurricane Sally
Wednesday morning, officials announced the closure of all Livingston and Ascension Parish waterways to recreational traffic beginning at 11 a.m. until further notice.
The closures are due to rising waters resulting from Hurricane Sally’s storm surge impacts on the area.
The waterways will remain closed until further notice.
The announcement comes from officials with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, as well as the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
