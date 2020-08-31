Ascension, Livingston waterways open on Monday

Livingston and Ascension Parish have decided to open their waterways to recreational boat traffic at the same time on Monday.

Effective Monday, August 31 at 8 a.m. the waterways will be open, after they were closed due to the threat of Hurricane Laura .

Now that the storm has passed, tidal surges has subsided, and after inspecting waterways for debris both parishes decided to open the waterways.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment asks boaters to be on the lookout for any obstructions or debris, and to call the

Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 to report it.