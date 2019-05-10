79°
Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways to close Friday night

Friday, May 10 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

All inland waterways will close in Ascension and Livingston parishes as we head into what is expected to be a stormy weekend.

Emergency officials in both parishes announced Friday they are closing waterways to recreational traffic in conjunction with one another. The waterways will officially close starting at midnight and will remain so until further notice.

