79°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways to close Friday night
All inland waterways will close in Ascension and Livingston parishes as we head into what is expected to be a stormy weekend.
Emergency officials in both parishes announced Friday they are closing waterways to recreational traffic in conjunction with one another. The waterways will officially close starting at midnight and will remain so until further notice.
Keep up with the latest weather updates by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Evacuations underway in Zachary neighborhood due to high water
-
High water in Zachary neighborhood
-
Sandbag locations annouced for EBR in preparation for more heavy rains
-
Congrats Grads! LSU, SU students to receive diplomas today
-
Former Walker High football player killed driving home from college for summer...