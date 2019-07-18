Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways reopen Wednesday

Wednesday, July 17 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: All Ascension Parish waterways have reopened to the public. Livingston Parish waterways will reopen at 6 p.m.

Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston parishes are still closed for recreational use after the area braced for Tropical Storm Barry this weekend.

Parish officials first announced they were closing all inland waterways Saturday evening. On Tuesday they announced the waterways would remain closed due to potentially dangerous river currents.

They gave no indication of when the waterways might reopen.

