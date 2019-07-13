Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways closed throughout storm

Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed for recreational use throughout the duration of Tropical Storm Barry.

Parish officials released a statement Saturday afternoon saying all inland waterways will be closed starting at 6 p.m. until further notice.

