Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways closed throughout storm

1 hour 6 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 2:46 PM July 13, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed for recreational use throughout the duration of Tropical Storm Barry.

Parish officials released a statement Saturday afternoon saying all inland waterways will be closed starting at 6 p.m. until further notice.

You can keep up with the storm here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/barry-makes-landfall-near-intracoastal-city

