Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways closed throughout storm
Waterways in both Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed for recreational use throughout the duration of Tropical Storm Barry.
Parish officials released a statement Saturday afternoon saying all inland waterways will be closed starting at 6 p.m. until further notice.
You can keep up with the storm here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/barry-makes-landfall-near-intracoastal-city
