Ascension leaders, homeowners look for solution to weeks-long flooding

Instead of going down, water levels are rising again in a neighborhood that has dealt with flooding since mid May.

Monday night, the Ascension Parish president will discuss the drainage issues around Bluff Road and some possible solutions. Homeowners have their own ideas too.

“If we can reduce [the water] six inches to a foot, it would be a major advantage for us. Some of these homes flooded three or four inches so that’s a scale at which we need to look at,” Blaine Petite said.

Petite's home did not flood, but the water has transformed his backyard—which is normally 30 acres of grassland—into swamp land.

“We recently saw a rise of four to five inches so far, and that’s in about 24 hours,” Petite said.

He and multiple other homeowners who live near Range Road have come up with some solutions to prevent severe flooding in the future. That includes building a permanent pumping station at both Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp, re-evaluating building requirements and permanently using New River as a drainage route.

“We’re not asking for no flood water, we just don’t want people to lose their home. And we think it’s manageable,” Petite said.

The Parish has taken action to drain the water that is coming from Spanish Lake into Bayou Manchac, but some of those efforts are temporary.

The flooding event at Bluff Swamp in May is on the agenda to be discussed during Monday night’s drainage meeting at 6:15 p.m..