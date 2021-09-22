78°
Ascension launches website to help residents with storm debris pick-up

Ascension Parish leaders have developed a website to let residents know when to expect storm debris to be picked up.

The parish said the interactive map on its website will show where crews are...
-Working
-Planned
-When the first pass has been completed
-When the area has been cleared

The site also gives residents details on how debris should be placed and separated to be picked up.

To visit the website, click here.

Questions about debris pick-up can be directed to the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.

