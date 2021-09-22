Ascension launches website to help residents with storm debris pick-up

Ascension Parish leaders have developed a website to let residents know when to expect storm debris to be picked up.

The parish said the interactive map on its website will show where crews are...

-Working

-Planned

-When the first pass has been completed

-When the area has been cleared

The site also gives residents details on how debris should be placed and separated to be picked up.

Questions about debris pick-up can be directed to the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.