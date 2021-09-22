77°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension launches website to help residents with storm debris pick-up
Ascension Parish leaders have developed a website to let residents know when to expect storm debris to be picked up.
The parish said the interactive map on its website will show where crews are...
-Working
-Planned
-When the first pass has been completed
-When the area has been cleared
The site also gives residents details on how debris should be placed and separated to be picked up.
To visit the website, click here.
Trending News
Questions about debris pick-up can be directed to the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason found dead at Angola prison
-
News 2 Geaux: I-10 E closed to truckers in St. Charles Parish
-
News 2 Geaux: DCFS reports busy DSNAP phone lines
-
Funding for Bayou Manchac project to be introduced to Metro Council Wednesday
-
News 2 Geaux: One injured in Superdome roof fire