Ascension jail worker fired after he was caught on video beating inmate inside cell

ASCENSION PARISH - A correctional officer at the Ascension Parish Jail has been fired and arrested for battery after deputies determined he used excessive force against an inmate.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the inmate, 19-year-old Ricky Williams, had gotten into a fight with another inmate and was moved to an isolation cell Monday night. When a guard went to relocate him, Sheriff Bobby Webre says Williams charged at the jail worker, who then took him into the ground.

Once Williams was in the cell, however, Webre says the officer took things too far.

"It was at that point the officer used excessive force to control the inmate's movement," Webre explained.

Video shared by the sheriff's office Tuesday shows the officer, 29-year-old Marvin Brown Jr., going into the "segregation" cell and punching Williams repeatedly. Brown then leaves the inmate beaten on the ground, locking the cell behind him as he walks away.

Sheriff Bobby Webre says Brown will be booked for malfeasance in office and battery.

"It is important that we police ourselves in all matters," Webre said after announcing the arrest.

Sheriff Webre said Williams was in the holding cell for getting in a fight with another inmate. He will be charged with battery because of that instance.

Sheriff Webre said Brown had worked there for 14 months and had two strikes on his record - one for being late and another for misplacing inmate medications.

Williams was previously arrested in October after stealing a car at the Bayou Trace Shopping Center and leading the Gonzales Police Department on a chase that ended with Williams crashing the stolen car into a house.

Police reported that Williams, then 18, got out of the car and tried to run away from the crash site. He was arrested and booked with carjacking, criminal conspiracy, simple criminal damage to property worth more than $50,000, aggravated obstruction o fa highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault of a peace officer.