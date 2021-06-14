Ascension homeowners eligible for property tax breaks after recent flooding

ASCENSION PARISH - Many Ascension homeowners whose property flooded during May's severe rainstorms will be getting a break on their property taxes this year.

The parish tax assessor's office says anyone who had water damage to their property, will be granted exemptions to paying property taxes this year.

"The water just came up so fast. We had time just to get stuff out of here, but no time to sandbag at this height," Michael LeBlanc said.

LaBlanc lives in the Spanish Lakes area of the parish, one of the hardest hit by the flooding last month.

"My yard has been having water in it for three months, a hundred-something days," he said.

The tax assessor's office estimates that at least 150 homes in the parish took on water in May. Even though the tax break will save Leblanc hundreds of dollars, he says he would rather see the parish use that money to take more long-term measures to help protect homes in Spanish Lakes during heavy rain events.

"They got pumps everywhere else in Ascension Parish, they ought to have pumps at the locks, and they can," LeBlanc said.

The assessor's office will be inspecting homes over the next few weeks to determine exactly how many homes will qualify for the tax exemption.