Ascension grand jury quickly indicts Matthew Mire less than a week after arrest in deadly crime spree

GONZALES - The district attorney in Ascension Parish quickly brought the case against Matthew Mire to a grand jury this week, with indictments returned against Mire some five days after he's accused of killing a state trooper, shooting a woman to death and injuring another person Saturday morning.

Mire is facing charges in Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston after he was arrested following a day-long manhunt in the wake of a double shooting in Livingston and a double shooting in Ascension Parish where Pamela Adair was killed. Unbeknownst for much of the day, Mire is also suspected of killing Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, too. Gaubert's body was found some 15 hours after he was killed.

A grand jury at the courthouse in Gonzales indicted Mire in Ascension Parish on charges of murder, attempted murder, home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, having stolen things, flight from an officer and attempted armed robbery.

Mire's bond was set at $1,000,000 in Ascension Parish, but he is being held without bond in the murder charge. In East Baton Rouge, a judge previously denied bond.

In a story reported first by WBRZ earlier in the week, District Attorney Ricky Babin said there is a "strong likelihood" his office will pursue the death penalty against Mire. Click HERE for the story.