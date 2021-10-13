Ascension goes live with upgraded storm debris website

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials with Ascension Parish Government have launched an upgraded version of a website designed to streamline the process of reporting storm debris that needs to be picked up.

The Parish already has a site where people can see current information and status updates on debris removal and storm recovery.

Those wishing to use the upgraded site can also do so by visiting the Parish website at www.ascensionparish.net

Residents without internet access can call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200, and a staff member will help with registration.

Parish President Clint Cointment said, “A great feature of this new website is that you can upload photos of your remaining debris that is in the right-of-way. Pictures are helpful to the debris removal company when assigning crews to areas.”

Parish officials were pleased to note that to date, nearly 300,000 cubic yards of debris has been removed from area homesites.

Most neighborhoods have already had one pass of the debris removal crews, and some more heavily populated areas are on their second pass. These figures are for the unincorporated areas of the Parish, along Parish roads.

Debris along state highways is being collected by DOTD on a completely separate contract, and the municipalities are responsible for debris within their limits.

“I want to assure everyone that our contractors are working 7 days a week,” said President Cointment. “At the current rate they are going, we expect to finish in 3 to 4 weeks, making Ascension one of the first parishes to complete debris removal.”

President Cointment also noted that, while the City of Gonzales handled their own debris removal, Donaldsonville and Sorrento piggy-backed onto the Parish program, one of the few parishes to do so.

“Whatever it takes,” said President Cointment.

A number of people have reported that some of their debris was missed or not removed, especially tree stumps.

The contractor explains that if something is tight or requires special attention, they have to wait until they bring in smaller equipment; since the big equipment can’t get in hard to reach areas, stumps will be last, but they will be picked up.

Local garbage collection company Trash Rangers is still accepting storm debris, including that in black garbage bags, near the rear entrance of Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

“I know it’s exasperating. I want this storm behind us as much as anyone,” said President Cointment. “When people register on this new web site, we can move faster and get it done