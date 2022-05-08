Ascension fireworks vendors say sales are down due to weather

ASCENSION - Local fireworks vendors say sales are down because of recent bad weather leading up to New Year's Eve.

Eric Roussel, who owns several stands in Ascension Parish, says sales have dropped 50 percent every day in comparison to last year.

"Because of the weather I believe, last year we had rain, but not every day," said Roussel.

Nevertheless, he's crossing his fingers for business to pick up with last minute shoppers.

"Everything is a gamble," said Roussel, "If you don't make it, pack it up, and hope next year is a better year."

Fireworks season in Louisiana ends midnight on New Year's Day.

Fireworks are illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish, but are legal in rural parts of Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and Assumption parishes. However, they are illegal within the city limits of those parishes.