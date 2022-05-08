76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension fireworks vendors say sales are down due to weather

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, December 28 2015 Dec 28, 2015 December 28, 2015 5:38 PM December 28, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Natalia Verdina

ASCENSION - Local fireworks vendors say sales are down because of recent bad weather leading up to New Year's Eve.

Eric Roussel, who owns several stands in Ascension Parish, says sales have dropped 50 percent every day in comparison to last year.

"Because of the weather I believe, last year we had rain, but not every day," said Roussel.

Nevertheless, he's crossing his fingers for business to pick up with last minute shoppers.

"Everything is a gamble," said Roussel, "If you don't make it, pack it up, and hope next year is a better year."

Fireworks season in Louisiana ends midnight on New Year's Day.

Trending News

Fireworks are illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish, but are legal in rural parts of Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and Assumption parishes. However, they are illegal within the city limits of those parishes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days