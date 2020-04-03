Ascension deputies working to keep folks safe amid stay-at-home order

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is deploying their boat patrols this weekend to cut down on mass gatherings on the water.

“Normally, our boat patrol unit doesn’t deploy until Memorial Day,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said. “We will start a little early. We will ask our boat patrol personnel to have conversations with boaters on the river in Ascension Parish.”

Keeping people safe is their priority as Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered residents to stay at home through the end of the month. Although some parishes have instituted curfews, Webre said that is not necessary right now in Ascension.

Friday we learned two deputies tested positive for coronavirus in Ascension Parish. Both are doing well and are expected to recover as they remain isolated for now, according to the sheriff.

“We implemented several protocols to keep our workforce healthy,” Webre said.

As the focus shifts to the future, concern continues to grow about the budget. The sheriff’s office has a $41 million budget. Webre said about 29 percent of that comes from sales taxes. With many retail businesses closed, it’s too early to tell what impact this may have.

“We’ve always known we had to be ready for a catastrophic event,” Webre said. “What have we been used to? Hurricanes, floods, and major weather events. We have not faced a pandemic and do not know how long this will last.”