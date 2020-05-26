Ascension deputies search for thief who stole over $5,000 from Family Dollar

Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are searching for a thief who targeted a Family Dollar store in Ascension Parish and managed to get away with over $5,000.

On Tuesday morning, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office issued a notice about the suspected thief, saying he is an unidentified male who was captured on video surveillance walking into the Family Dollar on Highway 74 after hours, accessing the store's safe, and stealing approximately $5,230 before fleeing.

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of those involved is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately.

Click the Facebook video below to watch footage of the suspected thief captured on a security camera.