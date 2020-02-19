Ascension deputies search for missing man

Christopher Bolona Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man who they're asking the public to keep an eye out for as well.

Christopher Bolona, 35, who is described as 5 feet, ten inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that may be braided.

Bolona was last seen on January 25 and his family members reported him missing on Feb. 17.

Anyone with insight as to his whereabouts should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4643 or by texting their anonymous tip line at 847411.