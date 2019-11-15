60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension deputies looking for suspected thief

2 hours 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 November 15, 2019 12:03 PM November 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Julius Williams

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Julius Williams.

Williams is wanted for six counts unauthorized entry of a place of business, seven counts felony theft, criminal trespassing, and felony theft over $25,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text their anonymous tip line at 847411. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days