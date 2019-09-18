Ascension deputies looking for missing man, last seen 2 weeks ago

DARROW - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man who's been missing for weeks.

The sheriff's office says Leonard Watson Jr., 42, was last heard from Sept. 3.

He is about six feet two inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.