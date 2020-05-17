81°
Ascension deputies investigating weekend homicide

By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDONSVILLE - Ascension sheriff's detectives are investigating a weekend homicide.

Deputies said they were still working the investigation as of Sunday morning and would release more information later in the day.

One person was believed to have been shot and killed in Donaldsonville.  A location was not released.

