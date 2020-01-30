Ascension deputies investigate theft from chemical plant

ASCENSION PARISH - Sheriff's deputies reported a theft complaint from a local chemical plant where about 12 pallets of black fencing were stolen from an open yard.

Deputies say the fencing included 162 new 8x8 Ameristar Fence sections, along with several 3x3x11 posts with an estimated value $70,000 and was stolen between June 2 and July 8.

Anyone information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.