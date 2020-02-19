55°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies find body in Mississippi River
DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are investigating the area where a body was found in the Mississippi River Wednesday evening.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the body of a man was found around 5 p.m. in the water near Lemanville Park. Neither the identity of that person nor the manner of death are known at this time.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I do' at the zoo: Baton Rouge Zoo will now host weddings
-
New proposal would allow surveillance cameras in special needs classes
-
More than a dozen alleged drug dealers arrested in 8-month investigation
-
Abandoned horse left to die, found burned in vacant Baton Rouge city...
-
Local business shows off 'fishy' take on Mardi Gras delicacy