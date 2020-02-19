55°
Ascension deputies find body in Mississippi River

Wednesday, February 19 2020
DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are investigating the area where a body was found in the Mississippi River Wednesday evening. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the body of a man was found around 5 p.m. in the water near Lemanville Park. Neither the identity of that person nor the manner of death are known at this time.

This is a developing story.

