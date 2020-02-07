Ascension deputies continue to search for gunman responsible for New Year's Day shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it's still seeking information related to a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville on New Year's Day, shortly after midnight.

The victim, a man who'd been shot in his driveway after returning home from a church service, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Deputies have provided area surveillance video, which is attached to this story, that may assist in identifying the gunman.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting their information to 847411, which is an anonymous tip line.