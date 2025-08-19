93°
Ascension deputies: Baton Rouge woman arrested for stealing over $42K from youth football group

Tuesday, August 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly stole over $42,000 from a local affiliate group of a youth football association, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives launched an investigation into Heather Hinton, 43, of Baton Rouge on Aug. 9. Hinton served as a treasurer for a local affiliate group within the South Louisiana Youth Football Association.

Officials said Hinton used $42,202.40 of funds for personal expenses through mobile app payments, ATM transactions and gift card purchases. Hinton turned herself in after admitting to the allegations, APSO said.

Hinton was booked for illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and theft over $25,000. 

