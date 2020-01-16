Ascension deputies ask for public assistance as they search for two beer thieves

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for two men who stole four cases of beer from the Southwood Village Market on Dec. 22.

Deputies say the two men were accompanied by one other person when they walked into the store, but only two of them stole the beer.

They left in a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM with the following license plate: 265DGM.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line.