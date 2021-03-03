Ascension deputies arrest man on child cruelty charge

GONZALES- Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gonzales man on a child cruelty count over allegations he did not care for his son's burns for two months, allowing the wound to become infected.



Sheriff's Office Maj. Kevin Hanna said in a news release Wednesday deputies found 30-year-old Joseph Babin at a home in Galvez on Monday after a two-month search.



In September, Babin's 9-year-old son was taken to a hospital and treated for burns on his upper body. Hanna said the youth had lit a "single popcorn kernel" with a lighter, which caused the kernel to pop and catch his shirt on fire.



Babin remains in jail on a single count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. His bond was set at $50,000.



Online jail records do not list an attorney for Babin.