Ascension deputies arrest man on child cruelty charge

5 years 4 weeks 11 hours ago Thursday, February 04 2016 Feb 4, 2016 February 04, 2016 6:22 AM February 04, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GONZALES- Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gonzales man on a child cruelty count over allegations he did not care for his son's burns for two months, allowing the wound to become infected.
    
Sheriff's Office Maj. Kevin Hanna said in a news release Wednesday deputies found 30-year-old Joseph Babin at a home in Galvez on Monday after a two-month search.
    
In September, Babin's 9-year-old son was taken to a hospital and treated for burns on his upper body. Hanna said the youth had lit a "single popcorn kernel" with a lighter, which caused the kernel to pop and catch his shirt on fire.
    
Babin remains in jail on a single count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. His bond was set at $50,000.
    
Online jail records do not list an attorney for Babin.

