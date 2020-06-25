Ascension business owners can apply for pandemic assistance from parish

Ascension Parish will allow local businesses to apply for assistance with the parish government if they've been impacted by the coronavirus.

Business owners in the area are encouraged to apply with the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office if they've been financially impacted during the pandemic. Owners will need at least three years of business history to demonstrate that their financial struggles were a direct result of the pandemic.

Applicants will also need to provide details about any other government assistance they may have received.

If your business meets the criteria for assistance, you can contact the Assessor’s Office to schedule a meeting at your place of business. The Assessor’s Office can be reached at (225) 647-8182 or (225) 473-9239 by August 31 to schedule an appointment.