65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension boutique creating 'Live Like Allie' shirts to continue supporting Rice family

1 hour 1 minute 15 seconds ago Wednesday, September 28 2022 Sep 28, 2022 September 28, 2022 7:37 AM September 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - A boutique in Ascension Parish is planning to sell 'Live Like Allie' shirts with all proceeds going toward the family of a slain LSU student.

Be You Boutique in Prairieville announced via Facebook it would start selling the shirts starting the week of Oct. 3.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days