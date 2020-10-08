Ascension begins 'slow pumping-down' of waterways ahead of Delta

ASCENSION PARISH - Due to the latest storm, Hurricane Delta, Ascension

Parish President Clint Cointment ordered to close the waterway gates at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station.

To prepare for high gust winds and heavy rain the pumping station closed at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“We want to begin a slow pumping-down of the parish waterways,” said Cointment. “That

should give us plenty of water storage capacity if the storm follows its expected course.”

As of right now the parish's waterways will remain open to recreational boat traffic, but President Cointment wants to remind residents to watch for notifications and expect future closures.

Residents are urged to register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System by calling 225-450-1200.

According to President Cointment, pumps should be activated by Thursday, Oct. 8.