Ascension authorities search for man accused of aggravated assault with firearm
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities is Ascension Parish are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of attacking someone with a gun.
According to The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mark Darby is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Darby is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.
Citizens can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
