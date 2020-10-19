Latest Weather Blog
Ascension authorities respond to overnight shooting in Donaldsonville; one person injured
DONALDSONVILLE- According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities were on the scene of an active shooting situation early Monday (Oct. 19) morning in Donaldsonville.
Around 1:58 a.m., the Sheriff's Office released an update via email, stating that it was investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight.
At least one person was wounded during the incident and officials say the individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Information related to the extent of their injuries was not provided.
Though additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available, authorities said further information will be provided later Monday.
This article will be updated with that information as soon as it is received.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
6th -12th grade students return to the classroom full-time in BR
-
Hurricane Delta debris removal will begin on Monday
-
House engulfed in flames displaces family of 9
-
Folks flock to the polls on the second day of early voting...
-
Large number at the polls for the first weekend of early voting...