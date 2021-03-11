78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension authorities ask public to assist in search of man wanted for theft

2 hours 47 seconds ago Thursday, March 11 2021 Mar 11, 2021 March 11, 2021 9:07 AM March 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Cody Terry

ASCENSION - Authorities in Ascension Parish are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges related to theft.

According to a Thursday (March 11) release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Cody Terry is accused of felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Any citizen with information on Terry's whereabouts should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to its anonymous tip line.

A third option comes in the form of a call to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stopper at 225-344-STOP (7867). Please note that to be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days