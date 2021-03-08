49°
Ascension authorities ask public to assist in search for home invasion suspect
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are searching for a man accused of breaking into an Ascension Parish home.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a notice regarding its search of 28-year-old Justin Johnson.
Johnson is wanted for home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, and violation of a protective order.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the Sheriff's anonymous tip line.
The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stopper can also be notified at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
