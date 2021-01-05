Ascension authorities arrest one in Dec. 15 homicide; second suspect remains at large

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish have arrested one person in connection with the Dec. 15 murder of Ryheme Stevenson, but they say a second suspect remains at large.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report that 21-year-old Dwayne Junior was apprehended by the US Marshal’s Task Force on December 30 at a residence in Scott, and was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. Five days later, on Monday (Jan. 4), Junior was brought to the Ascension Parish Jail.



Detectives are still searching for the whereabouts of 21-year-old Jermaine Jackson, who is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with Stevenson's death.



Junior was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and booked on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.

Members of the public can also leave information with Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.