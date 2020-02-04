Ascension-area church leader indicted on new child molestation charge

GONZALES - A minister previously accused of molesting a teenage girl was indicted on new, similar allegations Monday.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed that Rev. Irvin Briley, Jr., was formally charged by a grand jury in Ascension Parish on one count of molestation of a juvenile. Further details on the new charge were not immediately available.

Briley, 65, was previously indicted in October over allegations that he molested a teenager multiple times over three years, according to the Advocate. He stepped down from his longtime role as pastor at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Geismar amid that investigation.

Briley was the president of the East Ascension Ministers' Alliance in 2016 and its vice president in 2012. He also gave the invocation when Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux was sworn in Jan. 2017.