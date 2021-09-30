Ascension announces new Bluff Swamp flood relief project

ASCENSION PARISH - A new project will soon be underway to help improve drainage and ease flooding in the Bluff Swamp area.

Parish President Clint Cointment and officials with the East Ascension Drainage Board announced the LA Highway 74 Flood Relief Project Thursday, which will allow water to flow easily from the Bluff Swamp towards New River. The fix is a proposed six-by-six-foot box culvert to replace the existing 36-inch pipe culvert already under LA 74.

During a meeting of the Drainage Board on June 7, 2021, residents packed the room to express their frustrations with constant flooding in the area. Specifically during the 2016 Flood and the event of high water in May of this year. Recommendations in the meeting included making New River a permanent drainage route.

With the new project, more stormwater is expected to drain through the box culvert, under LA 74, at a lower elevation. Other natural drainage canals in Morgan Swamp are cleared to allow an easier path to New River and the Marvin Braud Pumping Station.

To prevent backwater flooding on